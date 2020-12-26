New Delhi, December 26: Two Indian Army jawans were killed and one was injured after the wall of a barrack collapsed in Machhedi of Kathua on Friday. The two army personnel were killed and one seriously injured in the incident at Machhedi under police station Billawar, 150 km from Kathua late evening on Friday. Catch live breaking news and latest updates on Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Business, Crime, Technology and more.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at an event in Hoshangabad District on Friday was quoted saying by ANI that he is in a dangerous mood these days and will will take strict action against people involved in illegal activities. "I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities. Leave, Madhya Pradesh, otherwise, I will bury you 10 feet deep and no one will know about your whereabouts," Singh said.

In Afghanistan, a magnetic bomb explosion was reported from Chaman-e Huzori area of Kabul. As per Afghanistan media, no casualties were reported in the explosion.