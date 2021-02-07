New Delhi, February 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will visit Assam and West Bengal today and inaugurate various development projects there. In Maharashtra, fire broke out early in the morning at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company office. The office was located in Khajuri area of Thane. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

Another massive fire was reported from Sanjay Colony in Delhi's Okhla Phase II area. No casualties have been reported till now. The reason for the fire will be determined by the Delhi Police. 27 fire tenders are working on the spot. Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccines being sent to Afghanistan by a Mumbai-Delhi-Kabul Air India flight. In Kerala, Kochi Crime Branch recorded the statement of actor Sunny Leone on Friday night in connection with an alleged financial fraud of Rs 29 lakhs, Crime Branch officials said.

In Maharashtra, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been conducting a raid in the Andheri- Dongri area of Mumbai. The Mumbai Police informed that actress Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by Property Cell of the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website. She will be produced before a court in Mumbai today.