Mumbai, January 20: India vaccinated 6.31 lakh healthcare workers since the commencement of the nation-wide vaccination drive on January 16, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday."Cumulative total number of vaccinated healthcare workers across the country more than 6.31 lakh.

India on Tuesday became the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane in over 32 years and retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

For its part, WHO participated in dry-run simulations and provided feedback on the management of vaccines, registration of beneficiaries, as well as reporting on vaccination coverage and adverse events following immunization.

13 people died in an accident in Dhupguri city of Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday night, due to reduced visibility caused by fog. The injured were taken to a hospital.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.