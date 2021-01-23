New Delhi, January 23: Dense fog continued to engulf parts of Delhi on Saturday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), at 5:30 am today, Palam and Safdarjung recorded 9.4℃ and 9.8℃ temperatures respectively. Meanwhile, in the wake of the dense fog conditions, 16 trains are running late due to low visibility and other operational reasons in the Northern Railway region. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

Viva Group MD Mehul Thakur and Director Madan Gopal Chaturvedi arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with PMC and HDIL Scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Friday conducted searches at five premises belonging to Viva Group and its associates and recovered incriminating digital evidence and documents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over his tweet over co-operation between India and Brazil in healthcare. "The honour is ours, President Jair M. Bolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation on healthcare", PM Modi tweeted.