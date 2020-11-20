Mumbai, November 20: Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by around February 2021 and by April for the general public and will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public, depending on the final trial results and regulatory approvals. He estimated that by 2024, every Indian will get vaccinated.

In a tragic incident, fourteen persons including six children died after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway under limits of Manikpur police station on Thursday night.

US President Donald Trump's campaign says they are withdrawing lawsuit in Michigan.

Within three days of taking an oath to office, Bihar's new Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary was compelled to step down from his post. The Janata Dal (United) submitted his resignation on Thursday, hours after downplaying the allegations levelled against him.

