Lockdown 5.0: Bihar Extends Restrictions in Containment Zones Till June 30 Day After MHA Unveils 'Unlock 1' Plan

Lockdown (Photo Credits: PTI)

Patna, May 31: The government of Bihar on Sunday announced an extension of lockdown in containment zones till June 30, a day after the Centre unveiled the "unlock 1" plan. In a statement issued by Chief Secretary Amir Subhani, it was categorically mentioned that the lockdown measures currently imposed in the state will continue in areas categorised as containment zones till the end of next month. Unlock 1 Guidelines Issued By MHA While Lockdown 5.0 Applied in Containment Zones in India Till June 30.

In the non-containment areas of Bihar, the phased unlocking or lifting of restrictions would be implemented. The state government would ease the curbs in accordance to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Chief Secretary said.

Read Statement Issued by Bihar Govt

Several parts of Patna, the state capital, entail containment zones. In other parts of Bihar as well, the authorities are on alert as the influx of returning migrants has increased the rise of spurt in infections. The state has so far confirmed 1,998 cases of coronavirus, including 20 deaths.

Even as the nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 1.80 lakh-mark, the central government has decided to reopen the economy and lift the lockdown in most parts of the country. An MHA order released on Sunday listed the "unlock 1" guidelines - which included the reopening of all shops and market complexes in non-containment areas from June 1.

From June 8, greater relaxations would come into effect as malls, restaurants and religious places would be allowed to re-open. A decision on cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and metro trains would be taken later.