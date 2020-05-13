Locust Attack in Ajmer: Swarm of Insects Damages Around 5% Crops

Locust Attack (Photo Credits: ANI)

Rajasthan, May 13: Swarm of locust entered Ajmer district from Nagaur and caused damage to crops. According to an ANI update, VK Sharma, Dy Director, Agriculture department said, "We undertook help of the fire department to spray pesticides and were able to control it effectively." There have been reports of 3-5 percent damage to crops. Locust Attack: Swarm of Insects Seen in Pushkar & Ajmer, Leaving Farmers Worried; Watch Video.

On Sunday, people witnessed locust invasion and this left the farmers worried because they had just sown their crops in the field. On Twitter, people were sharing videos and images of the swarm of insects near their houses. The locusts made its wild foray for the first time since 26 years on May 21, 2019, and they cause severe damage to green fodder and some rabbi crops like raiyda and bajra. Locust Attack: What Happens When This Pest Invades Farms? Know All About The Worst-Ever 'Tiddi Dal' Attack as Fear Grips Farmers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Other Indian States.

3-5% of Crops Damaged Due to Locust Invasion:

Rajasthan: Swarms of locusts hit Ajmer district."Locusts entered the district from Nagaur. We undertook help of the fire department to spray pesticides & were able to control it effectively. There are reports of 3-5% damage to crops",VK Sharma, Dy Director, Agriculture dept said. pic.twitter.com/oxy5TbWFrX — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

The farmers in several districts of the state like Barmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur are struggling to protect their crops amid the locust invasion from neighbouring Pakistan's Sindh province. This is happening at a time when the farmers are already burdened due to the COVID-19 impact.