Locust Attack: Swarm of Insects Seen in Pushkar & Ajmer, Leaving Farmers Worried; Watch Video

Rajasthan, May 11: Locust attacks were witnessed on Sunday in Pushkar and Ajmer. This left the farmers in a state of worry because they have just sown crops in the fields. According to a Times of India report, they have tried various techniques to drive away the locusts, but nothing helped. From using smoke to clanging utensils, farmers tried their best to keep the swarm of insects away. However, every attempt proved futile.

A massive dust storm followed by intermittent spells of rain hit Delhi, Noida and nearby areas on Sunday. This drastically brought down the temperature in the NCR region. The sky turned dark in Punjab and parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday morning and heavy rain lashed the northern part of the country. Locust Attack: What Happens When This Pest Invades Farms? Know All About The Worst-Ever 'Tiddi Dal' Attack as Fear Grips Farmers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Other Indian States.

Swarm of locusts seen in Ajmer:

Swarm of #locust in Ajmer too... Seen behind my home... pic.twitter.com/ClXsENIRu1 — Dr Reena Vyas (@ReenaVyas6) May 10, 2020

Here's another video shared by a Twitter user about the locust invasion in Ajmer:

For the first tym in living history #Ajmerites witnessed #locust swarm. While news reprts mentioned dat locusts could soon arrive from #Pakistan and #Africa to #Rajasthan & #Gujarat no-one could have imagined they'll arrive in Ajmer. pic.twitter.com/cwIpi7KV01 — Harshita Chauhan (@_chauhan17) May 10, 2020

The locusts made its wild foray for the first time since 26 years on May 21, 2019, is causing severe damage to green fodder and some rabbi crops like raiyda and bajra. The farmers in several districts of the state like Barmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur are struggling to protect their crops amid the locust invasion from neighbouring Pakistan's Sindh province. This happened at a time when the farmers are already burdened due to the COVID-19 impact