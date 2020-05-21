Locust Attack in India: Farmers in Agra Asked to Remain Alert as Swarms of Pests Reach Neighbouring District in Rajasthan

Locusts swarm attacking vegetation | (Photo Credits: AFP) Representational image

Agra, May 21: The Agriculture Defense Officer, Agra has issued an alert for farmers in connection with swarms of locusts reaching the neighbouring Dausa district in Rajasthan.

The farmers have been told that while there is no immediate need to be afraid of a locust attack, caution must be taken as the swarms have reached bordering areas. Locust Swarms Invade 16 of 33 Districts in Rajasthan Leaving Farmers Worried, More Areas Likely to Be Affected.

A helpline number, 0522-2732063, has also been issued for reporting to the authorities in case of an invasion, and measures to fend them off have also been suggested, through a release. Locust Attack: What Happens When This Pest Invades Farms? Know All About The Worst-Ever 'Tiddi Dal' Attack.

Earlier, the state's Agriculture Department issued an alert regarding possible locust attacks in the western part of the state. It has suggested that special care should be taken in tackling locust menace in the districts of Western Uttar Pradesh -- Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Mathura, Agra, Ghaziabad and Aligarh.