Lok Nayak Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Are Now COVID-19 Exclusive, All Coronavirus Patients in Delhi to be Shifted to These Hospitals

Delhi, April 6: With more than 500 COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital, the Delhi Government has dedicated two hospitals for the novel coronavirus only. Lok Nayak Hospital (that includes GB Pant Hospital) and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) are exclusive COVID-19 hospitals. The non-coronavirus patients of these hospitals will be shifted to private setups. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital has a capacity of 2000 beds, while RGSSH can accommodate 450 patients. All COVID-19 patients from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Dr Baba Sahib Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital will be moved to LNH and RGSSH. Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi: Money Isn't The Problem, Arvind Kejriwal Responds to Gautam Gambhir's Fund Offer.

Delhi Government has decided that Lok Nayak Hospital (that includes GB Pant Hospital) with a capacity of 2000 beds & Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital that can accommodate 450 beds will now be dedicated for #Coronavirus cases only. pic.twitter.com/gsrU5NIpy5 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

After the Nizamuddin Markaz event came to light, several new cases were reported in Delhi as well as across the country. The Delhi government then began preparations for a possible surge in cases. The government had designated five hospitals as COVID-19 centres on March 31. However, the officials have worked out that enough beds were available in two hospitals and decided to dedicate them solely for COVID-19 treatment.