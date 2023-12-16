Lok Sabha Election 2024: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya May Contest General Poll Poll From Karakat Seat

Following the event, she also met with a number of people who asked her to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 from Karakat. Responding to them, Rohini initially said that she has no plan to contest election.

News IANS| Dec 16, 2023 04:04 PM IST
A+
A-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya May Contest General Poll Poll From Karakat Seat
Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rohini Acharya (Photo Credit: X/@rohanduaT02)

Patna, December 16: Rohini Acharya, the second daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, is expected to contest Lok Sabha election from Karakat seat in Rohtas district of Bihar. Rohini Acharya, along with her husband Samresh Singh and brother Tej Pratap Yadav visited her in-law house Hichhan Bigha in Aurangabad district to participate in an event to pay homage to her father-in-law Rao Ranvijay Singh.

Following the event, she also met with a number of people who asked her to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 from Karakat. Responding to them, Rohini initially said that she has no plan to contest election. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Start Preparing for General Polls, Vote Share Not Less Than BJP, Says Congress.

But when people said that if she would be elected from Karakat seat, the region will develop more, Rohini said that she followed the directions of her father and mother but if people of Karakat asked her to contest election, she would not refuse it. Rohini Acharya came to the limelight last year when she donated one of her kidneys to Lalu Prasad Yadav and saved his life. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Will Again Contest General Polls From Wayanad, Says Congress Leader Tariq Anwar.

At present, the Karakat Lok Sabha seat is held by Mahabali Singh of JD-U. He had defeated RJD leader Kanti Singh in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. In 2014, Upendra Kushwaha won the election from this place and became the Union minister.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2023 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
  • Festivals
    Vijay Diwas 2023: PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Others Pay Tributes to Bravehearts of Indian Armed Forces Vijay Diwas 2023: PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Others Pay Tributes to Bravehearts of Indian Armed Forces
  • Videos
    Vivah Panchami 2023: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, & Significance Of This Festival Celebrating Marriage Of Lord Ram And Goddess Sita Vivah Panchami 2023: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, & Significance Of This Festival Celebrating Marriage Of Lord Ram And Goddess Sita
    • Close
    Search

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya May Contest General Poll Poll From Karakat Seat

    Following the event, she also met with a number of people who asked her to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 from Karakat. Responding to them, Rohini initially said that she has no plan to contest election.

    News IANS| Dec 16, 2023 04:04 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya May Contest General Poll Poll From Karakat Seat
    Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rohini Acharya (Photo Credit: X/@rohanduaT02)

    Patna, December 16: Rohini Acharya, the second daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, is expected to contest Lok Sabha election from Karakat seat in Rohtas district of Bihar. Rohini Acharya, along with her husband Samresh Singh and brother Tej Pratap Yadav visited her in-law house Hichhan Bigha in Aurangabad district to participate in an event to pay homage to her father-in-law Rao Ranvijay Singh.

    Following the event, she also met with a number of people who asked her to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 from Karakat. Responding to them, Rohini initially said that she has no plan to contest election. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Start Preparing for General Polls, Vote Share Not Less Than BJP, Says Congress.

    But when people said that if she would be elected from Karakat seat, the region will develop more, Rohini said that she followed the directions of her father and mother but if people of Karakat asked her to contest election, she would not refuse it. Rohini Acharya came to the limelight last year when she donated one of her kidneys to Lalu Prasad Yadav and saved his life. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Will Again Contest General Polls From Wayanad, Says Congress Leader Tariq Anwar.

    At present, the Karakat Lok Sabha seat is held by Mahabali Singh of JD-U. He had defeated RJD leader Kanti Singh in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. In 2014, Upendra Kushwaha won the election from this place and became the Union minister.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2023 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    2024 Lok Sabha Polls Karakat Karakat Seat Lalu Prasad Yadav Lalu Prasad Yadav Daughter Lok Sabha election Lok Sabha Election 2024 Lok Sabha polls Rohini Acharya
    You might also like
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Start Preparing for General Polls, Vote Share Not Less Than BJP, Says Congress
    News

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Start Preparing for General Polls, Vote Share Not Less Than BJP, Says Congress
    IANS| Dec 16, 2023 04:04 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya May Contest General Poll Poll From Karakat Seat
    Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rohini Acharya (Photo Credit: X/@rohanduaT02)

    Patna, December 16: Rohini Acharya, the second daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, is expected to contest Lok Sabha election from Karakat seat in Rohtas district of Bihar. Rohini Acharya, along with her husband Samresh Singh and brother Tej Pratap Yadav visited her in-law house Hichhan Bigha in Aurangabad district to participate in an event to pay homage to her father-in-law Rao Ranvijay Singh.

    Following the event, she also met with a number of people who asked her to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 from Karakat. Responding to them, Rohini initially said that she has no plan to contest election. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Start Preparing for General Polls, Vote Share Not Less Than BJP, Says Congress.

    But when people said that if she would be elected from Karakat seat, the region will develop more, Rohini said that she followed the directions of her father and mother but if people of Karakat asked her to contest election, she would not refuse it. Rohini Acharya came to the limelight last year when she donated one of her kidneys to Lalu Prasad Yadav and saved his life. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Will Again Contest General Polls From Wayanad, Says Congress Leader Tariq Anwar.

    At present, the Karakat Lok Sabha seat is held by Mahabali Singh of JD-U. He had defeated RJD leader Kanti Singh in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. In 2014, Upendra Kushwaha won the election from this place and became the Union minister.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2023 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    2024 Lok Sabha Polls Karakat Karakat Seat Lalu Prasad Yadav Lalu Prasad Yadav Daughter Lok Sabha election Lok Sabha Election 2024 Lok Sabha polls Rohini Acharya
    You might also like
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Start Preparing for General Polls, Vote Share Not Less Than BJP, Says Congress
    News

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Start Preparing for General Polls, Vote Share Not Less Than BJP, Says Congress
    Opposition Meeting: INDIA Bloc Meeting Will Be Held on December 17, Says RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav
    Politics

    Opposition Meeting: INDIA Bloc Meeting Will Be Held on December 17, Says RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Will Win General Polls With Thumping Majority, People Have Accepted Narendra Modi As PM Face, Says Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Watch Video)
    Politics

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Will Win General Polls With Thumping Majority, People Have Accepted Narendra Modi As PM Face, Says Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Watch Video)
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Will Again Contest General Polls From Wayanad, Says Congress Leader Tariq Anwar
    News

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Will Again Contest General Polls From Wayanad, Says Congress Leader Tariq Anwar
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Diya Kumari
    50K+ searches
    Matthew Perry
    50K+ searches
    Ketamine
    20K+ searches
    Vijay Diwas
    20K+ searches
    Club World Cup
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends