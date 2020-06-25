Lucknow, June 25: Eight police personnel working in the office of the Joint Police Commissioner, Law and Order, Lucknow have been found positive for coronavirus on Thursday after which the officer has put himself under home quarantine.

Eight personnel under the escort, guard and telephone duty at Joint CP (Law and Order) Navneet Arora have been found positive and all of them have been sent to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for isolation, a senior official said here. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Handwashing Dance Video of Kerala Police Goes Viral, Cops Spread Awareness As COVID-19 Cases Rise.

"Twenty-one policemen who came in contact with the affected personnel got checked and were found to be negative. They are, however, staying in home quarantine," he said adding that cleaning and sanitisation is being done at the Joint CP's office.

The officer is also under home quarantine and working from home, he said.

There are no policemen found positive at the police lines here till now or at any police stations, the official added.