Bhopal, June 11: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old girl was gangraped by two men in Gwalior and the sexual assault 'live-streamed' by one of them to a friend.

According to TOI, the incident took place in June last year when the girl was in studying in school last year, she preferred to remain mum fearing social stigma.

The duo then used the video to blackmail her and raped her repeatedly over a year. Police say she kept quiet about the rape because she was terrified the duo would release the video on social media. But her silence only emboldened the rapists and one of them sent the footage to her fiance when she got engaged a few days ago. Hyderabad Horror: Another Minor Girl Raped in Telangana, Autorickshaw Driver Held for Sexually Assaulting Nine-Year-Old Girl

The engagement broke, and her parents persuaded her to go to police. Both suspects, in their mid-twenties, are on the run.

According to police, she was first raped in June 2021 when she was a school student. The duo befriended her, won her trust and then called her to an isolated place from where they forced her to accompany them to a hotel, threatening to kill her father and brother.

In the hotel room, one of the men made a video call to a friend so that he could watch the rape 'live', say police. When the duo started blackmailing her, she lodged a complaint of molestation against them at Jhansi Road police station, but didn't mention rape then.

The accused are currently absconding.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2022 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).