Preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj are in full swing, with innovative amenities like sleeping pods introduced at the railway station to accommodate millions of pilgrims. Inspired by Japan’s compact accommodation concept, these pods come in three categories: green for couples, pink for single females, and orange for individual travelers. Each pod is equipped with air conditioning, Wi-Fi, lockers, and deluxe bathrooms, offering convenience and security, with CCTV monitoring the area. These modern facilities aim to enhance the travel experience during the grand religious event. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has set up a 25-hectare tent city to host visitors. The measures reflect extensive planning to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for pilgrims at Mahakumbh 2025. Free Travel During Mahakumbh Mela 2025? Here’s What Indian Railways Said.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: The Caretaker of the sleeping pods at Prayagraj Railway Station, Vishwajit Singh says, "This is a 'Made in Japan' concept... All arrangements- including AC, locker, and washrooms have also been made. We have 10 green pods for couples, pink… pic.twitter.com/gd0X23Bbef — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

