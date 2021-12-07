Aurangabad, December 7: In an incident of online fraud, a 55-year-old man was duped for Rs three lakh by cyber fraudsters in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district. One of the fraudsters posed as a woman from England and befriended the man through a social media platform. The victim has been identified as Satish Tiwari. He is a resident of the Vitkheda area of Aurangabad city. Tiwari became friends with the woman on Facebook. Online Fraud In Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns on Investments.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the victim received a friend request from the woman on his Facebook account. He accepted the request. Soon they started chatting. After a few days, the accused told Tiwari that she was sending a gift to him from England.

The woman then called Tiwari and asked him to pay Rs 18,700 as a clearance fee for the gift, reported the media house. The victim made the payment. However, he again got a call from another woman claiming to be an official from the customs department. She told Tiwari that the gift contained a parcel worth Rs 30,000 pounds in cash, and he needed to pay Rs 57,800 to avoid legal action. Online Fraud In Pune: Youngster Duped Of Rs 36,400 By Cyber Fraudsters Impersonating Indian Army Personnel.

In total, Tiwari ended up paying Rs three lakh. Upon realising that he was being duped, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the two accused under relevant sections of the Information and Technology Act. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

