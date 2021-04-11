Thane, April 11: With the addition of 5,754 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 3,73,364, an official said on Sunday. These new cases were reported on Saturday.

Twenty four more people have also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 6,688, the official said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.79 per cent, he said. India Reports Highest Ever Single-Day Spike of 1,52,879 New COVID-19 Cases, 839 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

So far, 3,13,113 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.86 per cent. As of now, there are 53,563 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 57,742 and the death toll at 1,255, another official said.