Mumbai, October 21: Maharashtra government has fixed the rates for masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that Double and triple-layered masks in the state cannot be sold for more than Rs 3 and Rs 4 respectively. On the other hand, N95 masks need to be priced between Rs 19 and Rs 49.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Tope further added that these prices will be applicable to all manufacturing companies, distributors, and retail sellers until the Epidemic Diseases Act is enforced in the state. All of them have been mandated to put up a board specifying minimum prices of the masks. PM Narendra Modi's Address to The Nation Highlights: From Urging Citizens to Take All Precautions Against COVID-19, Amid Festive Season to Speaking on Vaccine, Here's What The Prime Minister Said.

Maharashtra continues to top the list of states with the highest number of cases and casualties in the coronavirus pandemic. States have been urging people to wear a mask and follow all the other precautionary measures required amid the pandemic.

