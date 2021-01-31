Mumbai, January 31: The Maharashtra government will soon roll out a plan for non-Maharashtrians autorickshaw, taxi drivers, hawkers in the city to learn the Marathi language. Reports inform that the state government will launch the initiative to promote Marathi among non-Maharashtrians in the city. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Maharashtra government aims to teach Marathi to 5,000 autorickshaw, taxi drivers, hawkers and labourers in a year. It plans to start the first phase of the initiative from May 1, 2021. Notably, the day is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day across the state.

The HT report adds that the state government will conduct classes in different areas of the city. The details of the non-Maharashtrians drivers will be obtained from the state transport department following which they will be approached for taking classes to learn Marathi. The drivers can also voluntarily register for the classes. Lockdown in Maharashtra Extended Till February 28, 2021, State Govt Says Activities Already Permitted To Remain Unchanged.

The report further informs that the Maharashtra government will also take help from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and local corporators in different civic wards in the city. Prajakta Lavangare Verma, secretary, Marathi Bhasha department of state government was quoted in the report saying that the aim is to provide learning resources, especially among non-Maharashtrian population as they are willing to learn. She added saying that as they are a part of the city, this initiative was an attempt to help them learn Marathi language.

