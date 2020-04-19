Maharashtra to Allow Limited Business Activities in Green, Orange Zones From April 20, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, April 19: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that financial activities will be allowed from Monday in areas marked green and orange zones. He, however, said that business activities will be allowed in a restricted way. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of positive novel coronavirus cases in India, with the number of infected crossing 3,000. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

"Tomorrow onwards we're starting some financial activities. As we don't run our economy now, we'll be in financial crisis after we come out of the Corona crisis. We're starting some business activities in a limited way. Fortunately, several of our districts have zero positive cases," Thackeray said. Mumbai Sees Highest Single-Day Surge of 184 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Jumps by 328 Across Maharashtra.

In red zones, where the highest number of COVID-19 cases have been reported, there won't be any relaxation. Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Sangli, Nashik, Buldhana, Ahmednagar and Mumbai Suburban are red zones in the state.

"We have done over 66,000 tests so far, 95% of these are negative. Around 3600 are positive, 300-350 of these have recovered and have been discharged. 75% are either mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic. 52 patients are serious. We are looking at saving their lives," Maharashtra CM informed.