Bengaluru, November 30: In a major development, New Krishna Bhavan eatery which has been operating in Bengaluru city for many years announced shutting down of its business activities in Malleshwaram area. The iconic eatery that has served its customers across generations for 70 years has been sold to a distinguished jewellery retailer, making way for new business development. People across Bengaluru were heartbroken on receiving the news of its shutdown.

Established by Ramakrishna Prabhu in 1944, the place was handed down to the next generations and is currently owned by Sunil S. Prabhu. The eatery has been cherished by many of its devoted customers and loyal patrons for its delicious dishes. Recipes like button idly, Mangaluru neer dosa, green masala idly, Udupi buns and gulipa, holige oota and kotte kadubu that melted in the mouth while eating has won hearts of people across generations in Bengaluru city. The vegetarian restaurant has successfully distinguished itself by infusing the authentic flavours of Mangaluru into every dish.

However, people were left with utter disappointment when they went to the restaurant on Tuesday, November 28 to enjoy their regular meals. A white rectangular board that read "Dear customers, New Krishna Bhavan will be closed from 6-12- 2023. Thank you for your patronage" was on display in front of the eatery. People took to X, formerly Twitter to convey their disappointment.

Reaction on Social Media:

People were heartbroken after the food establishment announced closing down of their business. One X user expressing disappointment wrote "Breaks my heart into several pieces". While another, remembering its legacy wrote "End of an Era. May their legacy be remembered for generations to come". A third one posted throwback pictures of the place from his last visit and captioned it, "Before it goes down the History".

As the eatery approaches its final week of operations, numerous people are making a final visit to the establishment. Malleswaram’s NKB, on Sampige Road which has been a house hold name for foodies across Bengaluru will soon become a memory of the past.

