Imphal, August 5: In a fresh incident of violence, three people, including an elderly man and his son, were killed in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Saturday, police said. A police official said that suspected militants raided the Kwakta Lamkhai village and started indiscriminate firing which killed the three people on the spot. Manipur Violence News: Three Killed in Fresh Clashes in Bishnupur, Houses Burnt (See Pics).

A few people were also injured in the attack. Unconfirmed reports said that the militants also kidnapped two villagers. The remaining occupants of the village fled as a result of the attack. Manipur Violence: Central Agriculture University in Imphal Makes Alternative Steps for 40 Mizoram Students.

Visuals From the Spot

At least three people died in fresh violence in Manipur's Bishnupur district late last night (Visual from the area) pic.twitter.com/SlIDk1En2K — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

Police with additional reinforcement have rushed to the areas and recovered the bodies. The deceased were identified as Yumnam Pishak Meitei (67) and his son Yumnam Premkumar Meitei (39) and a neighbour Yumnam Jiten Meitei (46). Further details of the incident are awaited.

