New Delhi, November 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday in the 128th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The broadcast will begin at 11 a.m. and will be aired across the entire Akashvani (All India Radio) and Doordarshan network.

The programme will also be available on the AIR News website, the Newsonair mobile app, and live-streamed on the YouTube channels of AIR News, DD News, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Regional-language broadcasts will follow shortly after the Hindi version on Akashvani. Mann Ki Baat 2025: PM Narendra Modi’s Monthly Radio Broadcast Now Available in Regional Languages Using AI Voice Technology.

PM Modi To Address Nation in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Today

This month’s #MannKiBaat programme will take place at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th November. Do tune in… pic.twitter.com/Eg0OGRbnXV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2025

Mann Ki Baat has served as one of the Prime Minister’s key platforms for connecting with citizens both within India and abroad. PM Modi shares his thoughts on a range of national issues, highlights grassroots initiatives, and encourages public participation in developmental and social campaigns, an approach that has become a hallmark of the programme.

The previous episode, aired on October 26, marked the 127th edition of the broadcast. During that address, the Prime Minister extended greetings on the occasion of Chhath Parv and applauded young creators contributing to the revival of Sanskrit. He also celebrated India’s coffee sector gaining greater global recognition. Mann Ki Baat 2025: BJP National President JP Nadda Along With Other Ministers Listens to PM Narendra Modi’s Monthly Radio Broadcast 127th Edition in Delhi.

Touching upon public welfare efforts, PM Modi had spoken about the ‘GST Bachat Utsav’, noting the widespread enthusiasm it generated. He highlighted several citizen-driven initiatives promoting cleanliness and sustainability, including the ‘Garbage Café’ in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, where meals are offered in exchange for plastic waste, as well as a Bengaluru campaign led by engineer Kapil Sharma to rejuvenate the city’s lakes.

The Prime Minister also praised the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for increasing the presence of Indian-breed dogs in their units, underscoring the country’s growing emphasis on indigenous capabilities.

Over the years, Mann Ki Baat has evolved into a significant platform for showcasing inspiring grassroots efforts and promoting civic engagement. Since its launch in October 2014, the programme has played a notable role in raising awareness on issues such as cleanliness, environmental conservation, digital literacy, and women’s empowerment, often catalysing widespread participation and people-driven movements.

