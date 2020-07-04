New Delhi, July 4: A 19-year-old woman died near Mathura while travelling from Noida to Shikohabad on a bus of Uttar Pradesh Roadways on June 15. While the Mathura police said the woman, Anishka, died of cardiac arrest, her family alleged that the bus driver and conductor harassed her after suspecting that she had coronavirus (COVID-19) and threw her out of the vehicle, The Indian Express reported. UP, Rajasthan Policemen Get Into Brawl at Mathura Border Over Entry of Migrant Workers, Watch Video.

According to the report, Anishka was travelling with her mother Sarvesh Devi to their home in Shikohabad from Noida's Sector 37. Her family alleged that Anishka had fainted due to heat and exhaustion, which made the bus driver and conductor believe she is a COVID-19 patient. An argument broke out and she was thrown out of the bus close to a toll plaza in Mathura. During the scuffle, she had a cardiac arrest, her family alleged. Two Undertrial Inmates Among 9 New Coronavirus Cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar.

"She was fine when she boarded the bus… At some point during the journey, due to heat and exhaustion, she fainted. The entire bus behaved as if she had COVID-19 and the driver and conductor began harassing her. Near Mathura toll plaza, they wrapped her in a blanket and threw her out," Anishka's brother Shiv was quoted as saying. The Mathura police, however, refuted the charges and said that there was no evidence of assault.

"The victim’s family approached police and we conducted a post-mortem at the district hospital. The cause of death was a heart attack, a natural cause. Therefore, it did not merit any FIR or action. There was a coronavirus scare since she was unwell but the driver dropped her near a toll plaza so she could hail another transport," Bhim Singh, SHO, Mant police station, said.

