UP, Rajasthan Policemen Get Into Brawl at Mathura Border Over Entry of Migrant Workers, Watch Video

Mathura, May 11: A heated argument between policemen from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh turned into a brawl in the bordering city of Mathura on Saturday. The scuffle from cops of Mathura and Udyog Nagar broke out over entry of migrant labourers in Uttar Pradesh from Rajasthan. Two policemen were injured in the fight. A video of the incident, apparently recorded on a mobile phone, is going viral on social media. UP Police Debunks Fake News Related to Tablighi Jamaat Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; From Noida to Prayagraj, Here's How Police Has Taken on Those Spreading False Reports on Twitter.

According to reports, the scuffle broke out when the Rajasthan cops allegedly tried to forcibly remove the barricades in a bid to push in about 300 migrants who had gathered at the border. Two Mathura cops sustained injuries in their fingers after they attempted to stop their Rajasthan counterparts from removing the barricades and pushing migrants in Uttar Pradesh. Coronavirus Lockdown in Rajasthan: 3 Policemen Injured After Being Attacked While Patrolling in Tonk.

Two Points 1. This shouldn't be happen in Independent India (UP & Rajasthan border) 2. Failed to follow both social and physical distancing

Subsequently, senior officers from Mathura and Rajasthan's Bharatpur district reached the Mathura border. "Despite the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, the workers tried to enter UP through Jajampatti border under Magorra police station limits allegedly with the support of Rajasthan police personnel and two UP sub-inspectors got injured while trying to control the situation," Mathura SSP Gaurav Grover said.

On receiving information about the incident, Mathura DM Sarvagya Ram Mishra and the SSP reached the spot. Later, the district magistrate and SSP of Bharatpur also joined them. Thousands of migrant workers, who were stranded in different parts of the country because of the lockdown, are reaching their home states.