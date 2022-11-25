New Delhi, November 25: Amid intense campaigning for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged a BJP conspiracy to "murder" his party's convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a charge the saffron party denied saying Sisodia was reading an "old script".

Latching on to remarks by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, the deputy chief minister also said his language "betrays the conspiracy being hatched to assassinate Kejriwal" and he should be investigated. ‘Satyendar Jain Undergoing Physiotherapy for Spinal Injury’, Says Manish Sisodia After Tihar Jail Video Goes Viral.

The high-stakes MCD elections, which will be held on December 4, is being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). BJP Has Kidnapped AAP Candidate From Surat East Kanchan Jariwala, Alleges Manish Sisodia (Watch Video).

Showing some old tweets by Sisodia claiming threat to Kejriwal's life, Tiwari at a press conference said, "He does this every year, claiming murder threat to Kejriwal. I don't understand what is going on as Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested, Sisodia himself prophecies that Kejriwal will be murdered."

Citing the death of AAP leader Sandip Bhardwaj, the North East BJP MP also alleged that it was not suicide but "murder". The top leadership of the AAP, including Kejriwal, were responsible for it, Tiwari said. Fifty-five-year-old Bhardwaj was found hanging at his residence in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Thursday and the BJP had demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Bhardwaj was assured a ticket by the AAP for the MCD polls, but it was later sold to someone, forcing him to end his life, Tiwari alleged. The BJP leader reiterated that he was concerned about Kejriwal's security. On Thursday, Tiwari had triggered a row by saying that AAP's MLAs and party leaders were being thrashed by their supporters over selling of tickets for the municipal polls.

"I am concerned about the Kejriwal's security because people and AAP volunteers are angry over sustained corruption, selling of tickets, friendship with rapist and massage in jail incidents. Their MLAs too have been thrashed. It should not happen with the chief minister of Delhi...," the MP had tweeted on Thursday.

Citing Tiwari's remarks, Sisodia told a press conference that his language "betrays the conspiracy being hatched to assassinate Kejriwal" and demanded the BJP MP's arrest.

There should be a probe to unravel the conspiracy to kill Kejriwal, said Sisodia, who on Thursday too had levelled the same allegations on the BJP and Tiwari.

"The AAP is not scared of such petty politics," he asserted and added that "BJP MP Tiwari should be arrested immediately and strict action should be taken against him since he has openly threatened to kill Chief Minister Kejriwal".

"He should be interrogated about this conspiracy to get the entire information about the entire plot," the deputy chief minister said. Kejriwal's politics is based on good governance and it has the trust of people, and the BJP is ready to "cross all limits" by conspiring to kill him, he said.

"The BJP has no faith in democracy and their open threat to kill Kejriwal shows the party can go to any extent for power," Sisodia said. In the midst of the war words between the BJP and the AAP, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, according to sources in his office, has directed the Delhi Police commissioner to keep a watch on related developments and ensure that any "eventuality-orchestrated or otherwise" does not occur.

On Sisodia's allegations of "murder conspiracy", the BJP said AAP leaders were "totally frustrated" and alleged that "Kejriwal for political gains and public sympathy" could "plan" an attack on himself.

AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said a delegation will meet the Delhi State Election Commissioner to submit a complaint over the BJP "conspiracy" to "assassinate" Kejriwal.

There have been attacks on Kejriwal earlier also even in presence of Delhi Police personnel, he claimed at a press conference. Later, the AAP filed a complaint with the State Election Commission against BJP MP Tiwari and other leaders over alleged death threats to Kejriwal.