Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that BJP kidnapped our candidate from Surat from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala. "He was last seen at the RO office yesterday. They tried to get his nomination rejected. Later, he was pressurised to withdraw his nomination. This raises questions on EC," Sisodia said. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Dates and Complete Schedule: Voting To Be Held in Two Phases on December 1 and December 5, Results on December 8.

BJP Has Kidnapped Our Candidate

BJP has kidnapped our candidate from Surat (East) from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala. He was last seen at the RO office yesterday. They tried to get his nomination rejected. Later, he was pressurised to withdraw his nomination. This raises questions on EC: AAP leader Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/g593SN9KXN — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

Watch Manish Sisodia’s Press Conference

Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/PCT4TSeM2H — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)