Meerut, October 20: A massive fire has broken out in a chemical factory in Kharkhada area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Six fire tenders have reached the spot, and firefighting operations are under. Senior officials have also rushed to the spot. Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Vapi, Thick Black Smoke Seen; Watch Video.

Till now, there are no reports of any injuries in the incident. The video of the blaze is shared by news agency ANI. In the video, it could be seen that the black envelope of smoke has engulfed the area. More details are still awaited.

Video of Fire at The Chemical Factory:

#WATCH: A fire has broken out at a chemical factory in Meerut's Kharkhauda. Around 6 fire tenders present at the spot. Fire fighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/ldmDY0THr7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2020

Last week, a huge fire broke out at a chemical factor in Tulip Estate in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city. The Tulip Estate is on the on Ahmedabad-Changodar road. No casualties were reported in that blaze.

