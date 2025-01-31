Black History Month is an annual month-long event that celebrates the achievements, history, and contributions of Black individuals and communities around the world. Held in the month of February every year, this event serves as a time to reflect on the struggles and cultural impact of Black people across various fields, including civil rights, politics, science, literature, music, and sports. In this article, let’s learn more about Black History Month 2025 date, Black History Month 2025 theme, history and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Black History Month is celebrated in February in the USA and Canada, where it has received official recognition from governments. It more recently has also been celebrated in Ireland and the United Kingdom where it is observed in October.

Black History Month 2025 in the United States, Canada and the UK

Black History Month is celebrated in February in the United States and Canada. In the United Kingdom, Black History Month is celebrated in October. Black History Month 2025 will take place from Saturday, February 1, to Friday, February 28.

Black History Month 2025 Theme

The Black History Month 2025 theme is “African Americans and Labor.”

Black History Month History

The observance of Black History Month traces its roots back to 1926 when historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History established Negro History Week in February. This week was chosen because it coincided with the birthday of Abraham Lincoln on February 12 and that of Frederick Douglass on February 14, both of which Black communities had celebrated since the late 19th century. This was later expanded into Black History Month in 1976, aligning with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, two figures significant in the fight against slavery. Over the years, Black History Month has become a global movement, encouraging education, awareness, and recognition of Black excellence.

As per historical records, Black History Month originated in the United States of America (USA) but is also marked in several other countries like Canada and the United Kingdom, among others. In the US, it is also known as African-American History Month.

Black History Month Significance

Black History Month is an important event that serves as an opportunity to highlight the different aspects of Black heritage and other issues. On this day, schools, institutions, and organisations hold various events, exhibitions, and discussions to honour Black pioneers. The day serves as a reminder of the importance of diversity, inclusion, and the ongoing fight for equality in society.

