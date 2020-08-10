Kochi, August 10: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Kerala and Karnataka during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. In its all India weather bulletin, the weather agency said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over isolated places over Kerala & Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter. The IMD added saying that incessant rains are very likely over the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains during August 10-12, 2020. Kerala Rains: Monsoon Cripples Normal Life in Parts of State, Heavy Rainfall to Continue Over Next 3 Days, Says IMD.

"The low pressure area lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwest", the IMD said. The weather agency informed that a trough runs from southeast Rajasthan to cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure over Madhya Pradesh. Also, the monsoon trough is active and its western end lies north of its normal position and eastern end is south of its normal position.

The IMD said moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Central parts of Rajasthan, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema. The weather department has issued an orange alert in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts for today.

On Sunday, the IMD had issued red alert, orange and yellow alerts in various districts of Kerala. The weather agency issued a red alert in seven districts and orange alert in six districts while a yellow alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).