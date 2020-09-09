New Delhi, September 9: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and several northeastern states over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD stated that very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal districts of Karnataka and Kerala till September 11, 2020. Moreover, heavy rainfall has been predicted over Assam and Meghalaya, West Bengal & Sikkim on September 10, 2020.

The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over West Assam and adjoining West Bengal & Sikkim in lower tropospheric levels. Under this influence, isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. The weather also added saying that the monsoon trough at mean sea level lies near to its normal position. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

Moreover, a low pressure area is likely to be formed over Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast around September 13. Due to this, rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha and adjoining areas from September 12. Isolated heavy falls are also likely over these areas during the same period.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 08:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).