New Delhi, September 1: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of North India today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. The IMD has also predicted that thunderstorms and lightning would take place in several states across North India on September 1. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that scattered rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Delhi, west Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh today, i.e. September 1.

In Delhi, the IMD issued an orange alert after rain lashed various parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas during the morning hours on Wednesday. The national capital has been receiving rainfall since Tuesday causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. The vehicular movement was also affected due to indecent rainfall. Maharashtra Rains: Torrential Rain Causes Extensive Waterlogging in Jalgaon, Houses and Roads Submerged (Watch Video).

In the weather forecast, the IMD further stated that moderate to severe thunderstorm activity with cloud-to-ground lightning is very likely at isolated places of Delhi, West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Haryana and Chandigarh today. Meanwhile, in South India, heavy rainfall is expected to lash Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh this week till September 5. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

Giving details about the monsoon coverage, the IMD said that widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall very likely Assam and Meghalaya till September 5, over Mizoram and Tripura during September 3-5; heavy showers very likely over north Konkan region of Maharashtra on September 1 and over Gujarat till September 2.

