Monsoon Tracker in India: Southwest Monsoon Expected in Mumbai Between June 10 And 15, Delhi by June 30; Check Weather Forecast and State-wise Dates of Onset of Monsoon

New Delhi, June 8: Conditions for southwest monsoon are becoming favourable in several parts of the country. Monsoon hit Kerala on June 1 as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and has now advanced into several parts of the southern states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD has said that conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of monsoon in Maharashtra, Goa, Konkan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Northeast and the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days. India to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD.

Monsoon Tracker 2020: Check State-wise Dates of Onset of Monsoon

Monsoon Tracker (Photo Credits: PIB Twitter)

According to a the monsoon onset dates predicted by the IMD, southwest monsoon is expected to hit Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra between June 10 to June 15. The pictorial representation of the monsoon dates tweeted by PIB India shows that monsoon will reach Delhi around June 30, in Uttar Pradesh between June 20 to June 25 and in West Bengal between June 10 to June 15. Meanwhile, in the south, monsoon has already hit Kerala and majority of Tamil Nadu and is now advancing towards the other southern states. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will see the onset of monsoon by June 10, Odisha by June 15 and Chhattisgarh by June 15.

The monsoon forecast image shows that monsoon would hit Madhya Pradesh by June 20, in Gujarat between June 20 to June 25 while in Rajasthan by June 30. In Himachal Pradesh, the onset of monsoon is predicted between June 20 to June 25, while that in Jammu and Kashmir, monsoon would begin from June 25. Parts of northeastern states will see the onset of monsoon by June 11-12.

In May, the head of Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre Rajendra Kumar Jenamani was quoted by ANI saying that the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive over Kerala coast between June 1 & June 5 & is likely to reach Mumbai between June 15 & June 20.

Earlier, the IMD had said that same and has predicted that rain, accompanied by thunderstorm, will start occurring from May 29 in northern parts of the country. At present, the IMD had informed that a low pressure area over east central Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours. In the wake of the current weather system, monsoon is set to advance into West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim and some parts of northeastern states by June 11-12.