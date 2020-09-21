New Delhi, September 21: PM Narendra Modi said on Monday that the new farm bills, that were passed in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, will change the economic condition of the farmers. He further assured the farmers that the Minimum Support Price system will continue as before.

Terming the passage of the farm bills and the change in the farming sector the "need of 21st century India", PM Narendra Modi said the farmers would now be able to sell their produce at any rate and anywhere they want. Rajya Sabha Ruckus Over Farm Bills: Venkaiah Naidu Suspends 8 MPs For 'Unruly Behaviour', Dismisses No-Confidence Motion Against Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narain Singh.

PM Narendra Modi assures Farmers that MSP Will Continue as Before

I want to assure every farmer that the Minimum Support Price system will continue as before: PM Narendra Modi on agriculture Bills pic.twitter.com/YJvFxT4JzB — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

PM Narendra Modi highlighted that these Bills will empower the farmers to freely trade their produce anywhere. "I want to make it clear that these Bills is not against the agriculture mandis," he added.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, through voice vote amid the ruckus caused by Opposition protests.

PM Modi went on to slam the Opposition for "misleading" the farmers across the country. He further slammed the Opposition, that has been protesting the new farm bills, saying the ones demonstrating against the new agriculture bills never tried to implement Swaminathan Committee Report.

