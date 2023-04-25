Mumbai, April 25: A 72-year-old man died after another person jumped on him from a height in a swimming pool in Mumbai, a police official said. The incident took place on Sunday evening at Ozon swimming pool in Goregaon area. Mumbai Shocker: Senior Citizen Dies After Being Hit With Tubelight on Head During Argument Over Loud Music in Ghatkopar; Complaint Registered.

The deceased, identified as Vishnu Samant, was swimming when a 20-year-old man jumped into the pool from a height, the official said.

"Samant suffered injuries on his neck and other parts of the body. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. On his wife's complaint, a case has been registered against the 20-year-old man under Indian Penal Code Section 304-A (causing death by negligence)," he said.