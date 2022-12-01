A computer system crash at Terminal 2 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has led to long queues as check-ins are underway in manual mode. The system failure was reported on Thursday evening. The airport authorities said that the issue is being resolved and operations are expected to resume in a short while. Mumbai Airport System Down: Long Queues of Flyers at Terminal 2 After Servers Go Down, Frustrated Passengers Complain on Twitter.

Manual Check-Ins Begin at Terminal 2:

Manual check-in is going on at #MumbaiAirpot due to a system failure. Long queues of passengers can been seen. @CSMIA_Official pic.twitter.com/SKX9EKjGwI — LMS ✏️ (@Lalmohmmad) December 1, 2022

