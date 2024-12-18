A boat capsized near the Gateway of India in Mumbai while heading to Elephanta Island on Wednesday, December 18. Rescue efforts are underway. So far, 21 passengers have been rescued, out of which 1 was declared dead. The Mumbai Police said the ferry boat "Neelkamal" capsized near Karanja's Uran. A rescue operation has been launched by the Indian Coast Guard. "A ferry with approximately 60 people sank off the coast of Mumbai. 20 survivors have been rescued so far and are on board Indian Coast Guard ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan. One dead body has also been recovered while search operations are being carried out by ICG ships. More details are being ascertained," said Indian Coast Guard officials. Tragedy Averted During Ganpati Idol Immersion in Mumbai: Boat Capsizes During Andheri Cha Raja Immersion at Versova Beach; Dozens Rescued (Watch Video).

Mumbai Boat Capsize:

Mumbai boat accident | A ferry with approximately 60 people sank off the coast of Mumbai. 20 survivors have been rescued so far and are on board Indian Coast Guard ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan. One dead body has also been recovered while search operations are being carried out by… pic.twitter.com/s8RuV33XDO — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Boat Capsizes in Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: According to preliminary information, the ferry boat 'Neelkamal' has capsized near Uran, Karanja. Preliminary information is that there are 30 to 35 passengers in it. Rescue operations are underway with the help of Navy, Coast Guard, Yellowgate… https://t.co/X78yGKwa3d pic.twitter.com/ODiXXAbbhG — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)