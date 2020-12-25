Mumbai, December 25: Mumbai's slum cluster Dharavi on Friday reported zero new COVID-19 cases. This have been the first time since April 1 this year that no new cases of coronavirus has been reported from the slum dwelling. The tally of total active cases in Dharavi stands at a mere 12 cases. Dharavi Gets Praise From WHO For Breaking COVID-19 Transmission Chain, Aaditya Thackeray Lauds 'Dharavikars' For Chasing Coronavirus.

World Health Organisation in July had praised the efforts of Asia'a largest slum dwelling, Dharavi for its work to control the spread of COVID-19. "In Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, South Korea and even in Dharavi...a densely packed area in Mumbai, a strong focus of community engagement and basics of testing, tracing, isolation and treating the sick is key to breaking chains of transmission and suppressing the virus," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said. Mumbai's Slum Dharavi Area Records 14 Fresh COVID-19 Cases.

Mumbai reported 643 new active cases today, as per the official data of BMC. Currently there are 8,011 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The death toll in Mumbai has reached 11,045 with the virus taking 12 more lives in the last 24 hours. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 2, 89, 204.

