Mumbai: Fire Erupts at GST Bhavan in Mazgaon, Operation Underway to Douse Blaze

Fire at GST Bhavan in Mumbai (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 17: A fire erupted at GST Bhavan building in Mumbai's Mazgaon area on Monday. According to news agency ANI, a level III fire broke out on the top floors of the ground plus eight-storied GST Bhavan.

Eight fire engines and water tankers were at the spot. An operation to douse the raging fire was underway. Visuals from the spot showed black smoke billowing out of the upper two floors of GST Bhavan.

There are no reports of any casualties in the incident so far, and further details are awaited, said the BMC Disaster Control. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.