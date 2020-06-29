Mumbai, June 29: The Western Railway (WR) on Sunday said that it will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently plying on the Mumbai Suburban section starting from today. A total of 202 services will thus now be running on WR`s suburban section.

Western Railways took to Twitter to share the information. Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers.

The Break up of the 40 additional services include:

•Twenty slow services between Churchgate - Borivali ( 10 in UP direction+ 10 in the down direction.

•Two slow services between Borivali- Vasai Road in the down direction.

•Two fast services from Vasai Road – Churchgate in UP direction.

•Two slow services in UP direction between Virar - Borivali.

•14 fast services between Churchgate- Virar ( 8 in Down direction and 6 in UP direction).

Here's what Western Railway tweeted:

With effect from 29.06.2020, WR will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently plying on WR's Mumbai Suburban section. Therefore, now total 202 services will be running on WR's suburban section. — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 28, 2020

Indian Railways on 15 June started the Mumbai local train services after 84 days of lockdown since 23 March for the staff who are on associated with providing the essential services. Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic in India with a total of 1,59,133 cases. The death toll, in the state, has increased to 7,273.

