Thane, October 21: In an incident of online fraud, a man from Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai city was duped for Rs 99,000 by cyber fraudsters. The 45-year-old man was cheated by cybercrooks when he was trying to rent his flat in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area through an online property website. The complainant is a resident of sector 4 in the Sanpada area of Navi Mumbai. He runs a chemist shop. A complaint was registered in this matter. Online Fraud In Ambala: Man Duped Of Rs 2 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Free Press Journal, the man had put an advertisement last month to rent his Ghatkopar flat on the website. Soon after the victim posted the advertisement, he received a call from a man who introduced himself as Sanjay Singh. The accused claimed to have been working for the Indian Army in Pune. He also sent his ID cards to the victim.

As per the report, the accused told the Sanpada man that he wanted to make an advance payment, and for this, he sought the victim’s account details. The cyber fraudsters asked the victim to add his bank details in an app. The accused lured the victim into making payment by telling him that there was a machine in his canteen, which returned double the amount immediately. Online Fraud In Hyderabad: Software Engineer Duped Of Rs 12.97 Lakh On Pretext of Providing High Commissions on Investments.

The victim first made a payment of Rs five, and he got Rs 10 in return. After securing, the Sanpada man’s confidence, the fraudster asked him to make more payments. The victim then transferred Rs 25,000 thrice and Rs 24,000 once. However, this time, he did not get any money in return.

The complainant then called the fraudster. He told the victim that the victim had given his current account instead of saving, due to which the money got stuck, and also asked him to deposit Rs one lakh more otherwise, his entire money would disappear. Based on the complaint of the victim, a case was registered under section 420 of IPC and section 66 D of the IT act with the Turbhe police. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2021 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).