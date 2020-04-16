Mumbai Man Wants Custody of Child From Mother During Coronavirus Lockdown, HC Rejects Plea

Bombay High Court (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, April 16: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to give the custody of an underage child to his father during the lockdown. According to a Times of India report, the case was heard through a video conferencing after the father submitted a plea that the mother who has the custody of the 7-year-old child, won't be able to take care of their son.

The father told the judge that his son stays with his mother and grandmother at Girgaum chawl with a common-use toilet. He expressed his concern that his son might catch the infection as his mother won't be able to protect him. He also mentioned that how social distancing and hygiene measures are not followed inside the Chawl, and people visit each other's home always. He requested the judge to give him the custody of his son till the lockdown gets over. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 12,380, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Jumps to 414.

Justice Naik, however, refused to grant him the custody of the child and asked him how could he say that a mother will not be able to take care of her son. The judge further highlighted that there is no reason to disbelieve why the natural mother won't be able to look after her child amid the coronavirus lockdown. Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic in India. The total number of coronavirus positive cases increased to 2,916, and the death toll has jumped to 187, as of Thursday.