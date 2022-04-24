Mumbai, April 24: A 21-year-old woman on Thursday helped cops nab a man who had allegedly molested her earlier this year. Police officials said that the 52-year-old man had molested the young woman on the pretext of helping her buy a ticket for a long-distance train.

The accused was arrested after the woman spotted him near the ticket counter at a railway station. According to a report in the Indian Express, the alleged incident of molestation had taken place between 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm on January 14. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 11-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped by Church Priest in Chandinagar, Accused Arrested.

Police officials said that on January 14, the woman had come to the station in order to make a reservation for a long-distance train. This is when she met the accused, who managed to convince her that he can help her get a ticket despite the non-availability of train tickets.

"He took her in a taxi at the pretext of booking her a ticket and allegedly molested her in the vehicle. She started shouting following which the taxi driver stopped the vehicle. The accused then got down and ran away," a police officer said.

However, this time the accused ran out of luck on Thursday after the woman spotted him at the booking counter of the railway station. She immediately alerted her husband who caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police.

"He was arrested under Section 354 of IPC and will be produced before a court. We are checking if he has a prior criminal record," an officer said.

