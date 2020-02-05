Mumbai Metro Rail: Two Companies Simplex And MBZ-RCC Sacked For Delay in Project

Mumbai Metro (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 5: MMRDA on Tuesday ended contracts of two companies for the delay in the Metro project. The contracts of Simplex Infrastructure and the MBZ-RCC joint venture were terminated ended due to the delay in the completion of the Metro Line 7.

According to a Times of India report, Simplex has completed only 5 percent of the work against the expected 65 percent in 30 months. MBZ-RCC, on the other hand, has finished even less work. Just a day prior to this announcement, Simplex was fired from the Andheri-Dahisar route. Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation MD Ashwini Bhide Transferred in Reshuffle of IAS Officers in Maharashtra, Ranjit Singh Deol Named New MD.

Simplex was appointed in 2018 to design and construct a 12-km viaduct and 11 stations, however, only 5 percent of the work against the expected 65 percent in 30 months has been completed. MMRDA will now appoint new contractors for the project.