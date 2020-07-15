Mumbai, July 15: Mumbai city and neighbouring districts in Maharashtra will witness heavy rains during the next 18 hours, said the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday afternoon in a special bulletin. Mumbai is receiving incessant rainfall for past 24 hours. Apart from Mumbai, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over parts of Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts during the next 18 hours. Mumbai Rain Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely Today, BMC Issues High Tide Warning.

"Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over Mumbai city, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts during next 18 hours," the IMD said in its special bulletin. The warning came after heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs for third consecutive days on Wednesday, leading to incidents of waterlogging in some areas. Mumbai Rains: City Records Almost 100% of Its Required July Rainfall in First 14 Days.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad And Ratnagiri During Next 18 Hours:

IMD Special bulletin on Mumbai ongoing Heavy rainfall spell Date: 15 July 2020 For details kindly visit: https://t.co/dhDeuvm0Ly — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 15, 2020

According to the IMD, Konkan area is currently experiencing active monsoon conditions, leading to heavy rainfall in Mumbai too, under the influence of a low-level cyclonic circulation over north Konkan. The Colaba weather station in south Mumbai reported 12.9 cm rainfall during 24 hours since 8.30 am on Tuesday, while Dadar recorded 15.9 cm rainfall, said the IMD. The BMC has asked citizens to take precautions in view of heavy rain warning.

A high tide of 3.28 metres will also hit the Mumbai coastline this evening. "India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and suburbs today. Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into waterlogged areas. A 3.28-meter high tide is expected at 7:02 pm," the BMC said in a tweet.

