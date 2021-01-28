Mumbai, January 28: Mumbaikars on Thursday woke up to cloudy morning and experienced winter chills as the mercury dipped further across parts of the city due to northern winds blowing into Maharashtra. Mumbai witnessed cold conditions during the morning hours on Thursday as the temperature dropped further to 15.2 degrees Celsius. The city experienced the year's coldest morning today where the mercury dipped 0.1 degree as compared to the temperature on Wednesday.

A report by Hindustan Times stated that at the Santacruz observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius was recorded on Thursday, which was 2.3 degrees below normal. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature at Santacruz was 15.3 degrees Celsius. The report states that the lowest minimum temperature of the season was 15 degrees Celsius on December 29 last year. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees below normal, the report said. The air quality improved marginally on Thursday with an overall air quality index (AQI) at 293, which was in poor category. KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region, IMD said that the drop in temperature was in line with the forecast by IMD and the minimum temperatures in and around Mumbai were expected to drop owing to cold winds from the north.

