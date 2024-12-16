Mumbai, December 16: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a 30-year-old suffered a miscarriage after she was allegedly assaulted by a woman in Sewri. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, December 15, at the victim's residence in Wadala. Police officials said that they arrested Priyanka alias Gyanmati Bhartiya (34) for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend's pregnant sister-in-law, which resulted in a miscarriage.

According to a report in The Times of India, Gyanmati Bhartiya visited her boyfriend Manoj's house on Saturday, concealing her face and head to confront him. When the complainant questioned her, Priyanka claimed to be Manoj's wife. The accused's statement shocked the complainant, who knew that her brother-in-law was unmarried. Mumbai Shocker: Unknown Man Stalks and Harasses Woman in Colaba, Masturbates Outside Her Apartment Before Fleeing; Case Registered.

However, when the complainant tried to reason with Priyanka, the situation escalated into a heated argument. Amid the argument, the complaint asked Priyanka to leave the house, but the accused, instead of leaving, allegedly kicked the complainant in her stomach and fled the scene. Soon after she was assaulted, the victim fell to the ground and was immediately rushed to JJ Hospital.

At the hospital, doctors confirmed that the victim suffered a miscarriage. When doctors found that the victim was assaulted, they deemed the incident to be a medico-legal case and immediately alerted the police. Acting on the hospital's report, the police registered a case against Priyanka, who was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mumbai Shocker: Toddler Visiting Government Hospital With Parents in Parel Molested by Labourer, Accused Arrested.

Post this, the accused woman was arrested. "The accused's actions triggered a miscarriage, which led to the death of the unborn child," an officer said. Meanwhile, the police are also probing Priyanka's claims of being Manoj's wife.

