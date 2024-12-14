Mumbai, December 14: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a woman was allegedly stalked and harassed by an unknown man in Colaba. The unfortunate incident took place on Wednesday, December 12. In her complaint, the 58-year-old woman alleged that the unknown man allegedly stalked her to her residence. The victim told cops that she was staying with her friend in Colaba behind the Taj Hotel area.

On Wednesday, December 12, at around 3.30 PM, she saw a man stalking her, reports HT. As per the complaint, the woman said that when she went home, the man followed her to the apartment. She quickly went inside the house and locked the door. The complainant further said that the accused locked the door from outside, unzipped his pants and started masturbating outside her apartment before fleeing the spot. Mumbai Shocker: Man Masturbates in Taxi Shared by Female College Student, Disgusting Video Surfaces.

A police official said that the victim was not ready to lodge a complaint, but they spoke to her friend, who agreed and filed an FIR. Acting on the complaint, the police booked the accused under various sections: 74 (assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 78(2) (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 296 (a) (obscene acts) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Mumbai Shocker: Grocery Store Owner Sexually Assaults Minor Girl After Blackmailing Victim With Video of Her Talking to Male Classmate, Arrested.

They also launched a probe after receiving the CCTV footage of the housing society to identify the accused. A similar incident reportedly occurred at a society near Radio Club in Colaba on Tuesday, December 11. However, cops said that the victim was not ready to file a complaint.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2024 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).