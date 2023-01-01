Mumbai, January 1: Three children who visited a Christmas fair on Thursday near a mall in Bhayandar (West) went missing after their lost their way home. As per reports, the three children were from Dahisar East. Reportedly, the three kids spent the night near the mall and were seen roaming around the area in search of food.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the three children were spotted by a police team, which reunited them with their families in less than 10 hours after the incident was reported. Malhar Thorat, assistant police inspector, Dahisar police station said that the three children aged 10, 7 and 5 had left their homes and were seen playing outside when they went missing. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Slaps Drunk Man After He Molests Her at Malad Railway Station; Accused Arrested.

When their parents were unable to find them, they approached the police to report a missing case. The ten-year-old kid had taken the younger kids along," Thorat said. He further added, "We formed five teams and with the help of locals through WhatsApp we spread the message about the children and also passed on their photos to other police stations and police officers so as to know about their whereabouts."

The police also scanned the CCTV footage of the area and learned that the children had gone towards Dahisar station. Following this, cops scanned the CCTV footage of the railway station, which showed the children barding a train heading towards Virar. Post this, police teams were sent to Dahisar and beyond which started searching the areas. Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend With Fruit Cutting Knife in Malad for Breaking Up With Him; Arrested.

The cops found luck when in the wee hours on Friday, they received a message from a local who said that he had seen the children roaming near Maxis Mall in Bhayandar (West). Quickly, a team of police officers reached the spot and found the children there. They were reunited with their families.

