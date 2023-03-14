Mumbai, March 14: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Mumbai was the hottest city in the country after the maximum city recorded the highest maximum temperature at 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday. After reeling under a severe heatwave and rising temperatures for a few days, the people of Mumbai woke up to a rainy day on Tuesday, March 14.

Netizens took to Twitter and shared pictures and videos of rains lashing various parts of the city as #MumbaiRains became the top trend on the social media platform. Confirming the news, IMD Pune head KS Hosalikar said that there was light rainfall in Mumbai last night. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Wake Up To Rainy Morning As Light Rain Lashes City, Make #mumbairains Top Trend by Sharing Pics and Videos on Twitter.

#Mumbai,14 Mar काल रात्री मुंबई मध्ये हलका पाउस. Min Temp Rainfall CLB 24.5 °C. 0.0 MM SCZ 25.5 °C. TRACE -IMD MUMBAI#महाराष्ट्रात येणा-या 4,5 दिवसात हवामान तीव्र राहणार. मेघगर्जनेसह हलका ते म़ध्यम पाउस, जोरदार वारे व काही ठिकाणी गारपिटीची शक्यता. सतर्क रहा — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 14, 2023

Forecasting weather for the next few days, Hosalikar said that the weather conditions will be severe in Maharashtra for the next 4 to 5 days. "Chance of light to moderate rain with thunder, strong winds, and hail at some places," Hosalikar's tweet in Marathi read. If the forecast predictions do come true then various parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai could receive some showers of spells.

With 39.4 degree #maximum #temperature #Mumbai once again topped the chart of maximum in the country. #heatwave to continue for next 24 hours. May subside in next two days. #MumbaiWeather @SkymetWeather @JATINSKYMET — Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) March 13, 2023

After the city recorded the highest maximum temperature, Mahesh Palawat of SkymetWeather said that the heatwave is likely to continue in the city for the next 24 hours. He also said that the heatwave conditions will subside in the next two days.

