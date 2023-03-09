Mumbai, March 9: The sudden unseasonal rains in the last few days have brought a smile to the face of Mumbaikars who received some much-needed respite from the scorching heat and soaring temperatures. After receiving some showers of rain, the weather in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas seems back to normal.

Weather To Remain Dry in Madhya Maharashtra

Twitter handle AIR News Mumbai on Thursday took to social media and said that the weather will remain dry today in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. "The meteorological department has expressed the possibility of a heat wave at isolated places in Konkan," the tweet stated. Mumbai Rains: Unseasonal Rainfall Continues To Lash Maximum City, Mumbaikars Ask 'Is This Beginning of Monsoon?' (Check Tweets).

However, it seems that the rainy spell in Mumbai could continue for a few days as weather experts and meteorologists have predicted more showers in the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra could receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms for the next two days, said a report in Mid-day.

The change in weather that Mumbai is witnessing is due to a trough that is running from south Konkan to central Chhattisgarh at lower tropospheric levels. An IMD official said that light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is very likely over central India from March 7 to 8 and over Maharashtra from March 7 to March 9.

